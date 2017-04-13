BRIEF-Erne Ventures buys 49 pct of Telehorse for 0.3 mln zlotys

April 13 (Reuters) - Erne Ventures SA:

* Acquires 49 percent of Telehorse for 0.3 million zlotys ($75,194)

* In addition, as part of the letter of intent (LoI) signed with owners of Telehorse, Erne Ventures or affiliated units to invest further 0.5 million zlotys in Telehorse over the next 12 months

* Over the next 12 months it is also planned to transform Telehorse in a joint stock company and list it on a stock exchange

* Telehorse produces video games, it was set up in 2013