BRIEF-China Jicheng notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of Co
* Notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
July 3 Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd:
* It is expected that group will record a net loss for six months ending 30 june 2017
* Expected result is attributable to provisions made to loss of inventories and decrease in gross profit and margin
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis