3 months ago
BRIEF-Ernest Borel Holdings entered into non-legally binding MOU
#Apparel & Accessories
May 11, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ernest Borel Holdings entered into non-legally binding MOU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into non-legally binding mou with vendor

* Mou in relation to its proposed acquisition of entire issued share capital of target company

* Proposed consideration for proposed acquisition is expected to be about HK$50 million

* Target company is Top Win International Trading Limited

* Co shall pay a refundable initial deposit in amount of HK$25 million to vendor within 5 business days from date of MOU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

