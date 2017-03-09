BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
March 9 Eros International Plc:
* Eros International Plc - recently decided to postpone an USD international bond offering "given recent change in credit market conditions"
* Eros International Plc- does not believe postponement of USD international bond offering has any effect on its liquidity position or its operations
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.