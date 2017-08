April 18 (Reuters) - Eroski:

* Says it entered into agreement with Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA) to create a joint venture, Red Libra Trading Services SL, for negotiation of their own brands

* Says will own 50 percent of the joint venture and DIA will own another 50 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)