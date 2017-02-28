Feb 28 Erste Group Bank:

* CFO says regulator increased CET 1 requirement for Slovakia, which prompted goodwill reduction there

* CEO Treichl says increasing dividend in coming years is our aim, likely it can happen

* CEO Treichl says we cannot give any assurance on paying higher dividends for the moment

* CFO says we feel quite well covered for risk in Romania

* CEO Treichl says I don't think regulatory uncertainty is going to go away this year

* Treichl says M&A increases complexity and we want to reduce complexity, so any deal would have to be really attractive

* Treichl says there are a couple of interesting things but price and timing of any deals would have to be extremely good Further company coverage: