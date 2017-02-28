UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Erste Group Bank:
* CFO says regulator increased CET 1 requirement for Slovakia, which prompted goodwill reduction there
* CEO Treichl says increasing dividend in coming years is our aim, likely it can happen
* CEO Treichl says we cannot give any assurance on paying higher dividends for the moment
* CFO says we feel quite well covered for risk in Romania
* CEO Treichl says I don't think regulatory uncertainty is going to go away this year
* Treichl says M&A increases complexity and we want to reduce complexity, so any deal would have to be really attractive
* Treichl says there are a couple of interesting things but price and timing of any deals would have to be extremely good Further company coverage:
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.