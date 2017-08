April 4 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma Sa:

* Announces launch of investigator-initiated phase 2 study of eryaspase (GRASPA) for ALL

* Single arm, multi-center, multi-national phase 2 study is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients at 23 sites across seven Nordic and Baltic countries