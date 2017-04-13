BRIEF-Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros in private placement

April 13 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA:

* Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors

* Issue of 3,000,000 new shares at 23.50 euros, representing approximately 25.55% of company's issued share capital after completion of transaction

* Expects to use proceeds from this capital increase to provide company with additional resources in order to fund continued clinical development of its product candidates

* Intends to use approximately half of proceeds from proposed reserved offering to carry out preparatory steps for launch of potential phase 3 for pancreatic cancer indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros)