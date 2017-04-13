FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros in private placement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 13, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA:

* Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors

* Issue of 3,000,000 new shares at 23.50 euros, representing approximately 25.55% of company's issued share capital after completion of transaction

* Expects to use proceeds from this capital increase to provide company with additional resources in order to fund continued clinical development of its product candidates

* Intends to use approximately half of proceeds from proposed reserved offering to carry out preparatory steps for launch of potential phase 3 for pancreatic cancer indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.