April 28 ESA Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is May 2, 2020, coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,605 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/szns40

