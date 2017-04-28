BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
April 28 ESA Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is May 2, 2020, coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 4,605 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/szns40
May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.