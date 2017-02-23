FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Escalade Q4 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Escalade Inc:

* Escalade reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 sales rose 5 percent to $45.8 million

* Escalade Inc - announced an increase in its current quarterly dividend from $0.11 to $0.115 per share

* Escalade Inc - see challenges including retail bankruptcies and a continuation of a soft archery category continuing through Q1 of 2017

* Escalade Inc - qtrly net sales $45.8 million versus $ 43.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

