BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer

May 25 (Reuters) - ESCO Technologies Inc:
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Expects to maintain operations of Morgan Schaffer at its current location in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* ESCO Technologies Inc says that it has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer Inc
* Business, which will join Doble Engineering & NRG Systems as part of ESCO's USG operating segment, has annualized sales of about $25 million