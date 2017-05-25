FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
May 25, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - ESCO Technologies Inc:

* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Expects to maintain operations of Morgan Schaffer at its current location in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* ESCO Technologies Inc says that it has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer Inc

* Business, which will join Doble Engineering & NRG Systems as part of ESCO's USG operating segment, has annualized sales of about $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

