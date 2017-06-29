BRIEF- Datasection announces exercise of options
* Says 1,390 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 139,000 shares of its common stock from June 8 to June 29
June 29 ESKER SA:
* SAYS NEXECUR SELECTS ESKER TO AUTOMATE ITS INVOICING TO CUSTOMERS AND EVOLVE TO E-INVOICING Source text: bit.ly/2u1nx7S
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 1,390 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 139,000 shares of its common stock from June 8 to June 29
FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.