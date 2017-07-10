July 10 Sears Canada Inc-

* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report

* ESL and Fairholme are evaluating, discussing and considering a potential negotiated transaction with sears canada inc and its subsidiaries

* ESL and Fairholme may engage in discussions, either together or individually, with sears canada

* ESL Partners and affiliates own about 45.3 percent of outstanding common shares of sears canada

* ESL and Fairholme capital have engaged canadian legal counsel to represent them in connection with sears canada's proceedings under ccaa - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: