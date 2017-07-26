FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 minutes ago
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Esperion reports initiation of phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9 inhibitor

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* Esperion announces initiation of phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9 inhibitor

* Esperion therapeutics inc- ‍top-line results are expected by q1 of 2018 from study​

* Esperion therapeutics inc- ‍we don't intend to explore bempedoic acid added-on to a pcsk9i in further studies due to their limited use to date​

* Esperion therapeutics- ‍in phase 2 study, anticipate will see favorable safety, tolerability and incremental ldl-c lowering efficacy from bempedoic acid​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

