BRIEF-Esperite FY operating loss widens to 8.9 million euros

May 23 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 26.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016, ESPERITE HAD A CASH POSITION AMOUNTING TO EUR 0.9 MILLION (31 DECEMBER 2015: EUR 1.4 MILLION)

* ALTHOUGH CURRENT MONTHLY EBITDA IS NEGATIVE AND IS EXPECTED TO BECOME POSITIVE ON A MONTHLY BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* MANAGEMENT ALSO EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING DEBTS TO ITS MAIN SUPPLIERS DURING 2017 IF NEEDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)