BRIEF-Esperite (ESP) has concluded new agreements with its note holders

May 31 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* HAS CONCLUDED NEW AGREEMENTS WITH ITS NOTE HOLDERS

* EDUCE CAPITAL AND FREDERIC AMAR, HAVE AGREED THEIR NOTES, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 3'125'000, TO BE REPAID BY ISSUANCE OF NEW UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE LOANS​

* ‍NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON 31 DECEMBER 2019, UNLESS EARLIER CONVERTED OR REPURCHASED, THEY WILL NOT BE LISTED AND ARE SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL​

* BOARD HAS ON MAY 26, 2017 PROPOSES AND NEGOTIATES POSSIBLE ISSUANCE OF NEW NOTES TO REPAY NOTE HOLDERS

* NEW NOTES ‍CONVERTIBLE INTO ESPERITE SHARES ACCORDING TO INITIAL SCHEDULE OF PREVIOUS NOTES, UNTIL MATURITY AT AN INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF EUR 0.45​

* NEW UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 7% PER YEAR, PAYABLE ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON 31 DECEMBER