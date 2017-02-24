Feb 24 Espial Group Inc

* Espial adopts shareholder rights plan and new bylaws

* Sets trigger at 20 pct

* If ratified by shareholders, rights plan will have an initial term of three years

* Rights plan has not been adopted in response to any specific take-over bid; Espial is not aware of any such pending or contemplated bid

* Intends to recommend ratification of rights plan for approval by its shareholders at next annual and special meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: