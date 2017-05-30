FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Espial and Vantage announce agreement on board renewal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Espial and Vantage announce agreement on board renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Espial Group Inc:

* Espial and Vantage announce agreement on board renewal

* Espial Group Inc says espial's board will increase to seven members at 2017 AGM

* Espial Group - co, vantage to work together to nominate a new, independent director for election at co's 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders

* Espial Group - will appoint Brian Mclaughlin as new, independent director of co at annual general, special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 13

* Espial Group Inc - vantage has withdrawn its previously announced nominees, will support co's other 6 director nominees

* Board will increase to seven members at 2017 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.