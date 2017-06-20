June 20 Esprit Holdings
* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading
volume of shares of company
* "These unusual movements do not correspond to any material
adverse change in operation and business development of group"
* "Board does not know whether recent decreases in price and
increases in trading volume of the shares of company was caused
by hsbc report"
* Also noted Hsbc Global Research report on 12 june relating
to co reducing its target price from hk$5.00 per share to
hk$4.80 per share
