US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
June 27 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering of common stock
* Esquire Financial Holdings - pricing of initial public offering of 2.4 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.