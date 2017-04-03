FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essa Pharma provides clinical study update and announces presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
April 3, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Essa Pharma provides clinical study update and announces presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Essa Pharma Inc

* Essa Pharma provides clinical study update and announces presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting

* Essa Pharma Inc - EPI-506 continues to be very well-tolerated through six patient cohorts at escalating doses in phase 1 dose trial

* Essa Pharma - intends to submit data from phase 1 clinical trial to scientific meeting, sees announcing updated results by end of Q2 2017 for EPI-506 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

