4 months ago
BRIEF-Essendant Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
April 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Essendant Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc:

* Essendant reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 gaap loss per share $5.15

* Q1 revenue fell 6.1 percent to $1.3 billion

* 2017 net sales are expected to be flat to down 4 pct

* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to improve sequentially throughout 2017

* Janet Zelenka has been appointed chief financial officer, effective may 26, 2017

* Zelenka will succeed Earl Shanks as cfo who will be retiring from company

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

