3 months ago
May 18, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Essent Group Ltd announces amended and extended $375 mln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Essent Group Ltd

* Essent Group Ltd announces amended and extended $375 million credit facility

* An extension of credit facility maturity from April 2019 to May 2021

* Issuance of $125 million four-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021

* Has amended its credit facility to increase total facility from $200 million to $375 million

* Proceeds of term loan used at closing to pay down borrowings previously drawn under revolving credit facility

* Amended its credit facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $200 million to $250 million

* Co has option to increase credit facility to $450 million during its term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

