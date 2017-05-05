FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Essent Group Ltd:
* Essent Group Ltd reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net premiums earned for Q1 were $117.7 million versus $94.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $127.6 million versus $102.5 million
* Combined ratio for Q1 was 34.0 pct, versus 33.1 pct in Q4 2016 and 37.2 pct in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel