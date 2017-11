Nov 3 (Reuters) - Essential Energy Services Ltd -

* Essential energy services announces patent litigation decision

* ‍Court ruled on November 3, 2017 that patent was not valid and that Essential did not infringe on patent​

* Court rendered its decision with regard to patent infringement proceeding commenced in 2013 by packers plus energy services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )