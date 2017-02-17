FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Essentra reports 9 pct drop in FY LFL sales
February 17, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Essentra reports 9 pct drop in FY LFL sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc

* Final dividend 14.4 pence per share

* Total dividend 20.7 pence per share

* Final results

* Revenue, profit and EPS decline, driven by deterioration in health & personal care packaging and short-term issues in filter products.

* Total revenue decline of 9 pct on a like-for-like basis.

* Full year dividend unchanged at 20.7p per share.

* Says total adjusted operating profit down 29 pct (at constant FX) to 132 mln stg

* Says total adjusted EPS lower by 31 pct (at constant FX) to 36.3p.

* FY total revenue 1,104 million stg versus 1,098 million stg a year ago

* Says anticipate a reduction in group like-for-like revenue and adjusted operating profit in FY 2017

* "It is premature to speculate as to impact on Essentra of United Kingdom leaving European Union"

* Company believes that it remains well-positioned to service its global customers

* Says FY 2016 revenue increased 0.5 pct (decreased 7.8 pct at constant FX) to 1,103.7 mln stg, with a LFL decline of 9.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

