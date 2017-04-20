BRIEF-Essentra reports in-line trading, reaffirms FY expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc:

* Trading update

* Trading for financial year to date has been in line with board's expectations

* Like-for-like revenue modestly declined as anticipated,

* Trend in all three divisions in Q1 2017 improved compared with each of previous two quarters

* Component solutions and filter products have entered 2017 on a much more stable footing

* Health & personal care packaging is continuing to receive specific short-term focus and remedial action

* Confirms its expectation for a reduction in group like-for-like revenue and adjusted operating profit in FY 2017