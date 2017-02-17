FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Essilor says expects 2017 revenue growth of between 6 and 8 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 17, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Essilor says expects 2017 revenue growth of between 6 and 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Essilor Sa

* Says profit attributable to equity holders up 7.4% versus 5.9 pct revenue growth

* Board of directors recommends that shareholders at annual meeting on may 11, 2017 approve payment of a dividend of eur 1.50 per share, an increase of 35.1 pct compared with 2015 dividend

* Overall, Essilor is forecasting revenue growth (excluding currency effects) of between 6 pct and 8 pct including between 3 pct and 5 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Due to progressive effect of initiatives to be implemented over course of year and comparison basis, group expects a higher level of growth and profitability in second half of year versus first half Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.