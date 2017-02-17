BRIEF-Essilor says expects 2017 revenue growth of between 6 and 8 pct

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Essilor Sa

* Says profit attributable to equity holders up 7.4% versus 5.9 pct revenue growth

* Board of directors recommends that shareholders at annual meeting on may 11, 2017 approve payment of a dividend of eur 1.50 per share, an increase of 35.1 pct compared with 2015 dividend

* Overall, Essilor is forecasting revenue growth (excluding currency effects) of between 6 pct and 8 pct including between 3 pct and 5 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Due to progressive effect of initiatives to be implemented over course of year and comparison basis, group expects a higher level of growth and profitability in second half of year versus first half