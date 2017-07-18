BRIEF-Essity H1 adjusted EBITA tops consensus, organic sales nearly unchanged

July 18 (Reuters) - Essity Ab (Publ)

* Jan-June organic sales, excluding exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, increased 0.4%

* Jan-June adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (ebita) rose 12% to sek 6,354m (5,683)

* Reuters poll: essity jan-june adjusted ebitda seen at sek 6.18 billion, sales at sek 53.2 billion

* Essity ab (publ) says company has discontinued certain underperforming market positions and contracts with unsatisfactory profitability

* Q2 adjusted EBITA 3.44 bln SEK vs consensus 3.27 bln

* Q2 organic sales declined by 0.1%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)