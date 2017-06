June 16 ESSITY AB (PUBL):

* DECISION IN TAX CASE

* SAYS ADMINISTRATIVE COURT OF APPEAL IN STOCKHOLM ANNOUNCED ITS DECISION TODAY IN COMPANY'S CASE WITH SWEDISH TAX AGENCY REGARDING AGENCY'S DECISION TO IMPOSE ADDITIONAL TAXES AND TAX SURCHARGES FOR YEARS 2008 TO 2012 OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1.2BN

* SAYS HAS ALREADY RECOGNIZED A PROVISION AND THEREAFTER PAID DISPUTED AMOUNT.

* SAYS ACCORDINGLY, DECISION OF ADMINISTRATIVE COURT OF APPEAL WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON ESSITY'S EARNINGS OR CASH FLOW FOR 2017.

* ESSITY INTENDS TO APPEAL DECISION BY APPLYING FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL TO SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT.

* RULING OF ADMINISTRATIVE COURT OF APPEAL ENTAILS THAT DECISION OF SWEDISH TAX AGENCY WILL STAND.