May 3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The estée lauder companies reports strong sales and
earnings growth in fiscal 2017 third quarter
* Q3 sales $2.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.32 to $3.37 excluding
items
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.02 to $3.09
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 4 to 5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Estee lauder companies inc- fy 2017 foreign currency
translation is expected to negatively impact sales by
approximately 2% versus prior-year period
* Estee lauder companies inc- full year fiscal 2017 net
sales are forecasted to grow between 6% and 7% in constant
currency
* Estee lauder companies inc - "plan to increase targeted
investment spending to further our momentum into fiscal 2018"
* Estee lauder- expects to take charges associated with
previously approved restructuring and other activities in fy
2017 of about $160 million-$170 million
* Estee lauder companies inc- negative currency impact on
sales growth equates to about $.13 of earnings per share for
full year fiscal 2017
* Estee lauder companies inc- global prestige beauty
estimated to grow approximately 4% to 5% for fiscal 2017 full
year
* Estee lauder companies inc - qtrly reported eps $0.80
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
