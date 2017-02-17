Feb 17 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Estee lauder companies inc says between january 1, 2017 and february 16, 2017, company approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

* Estee lauder -continued to approve initiatives to realign and optimize organization

* Estee lauder -actions will result in net reduction of workforce, which includes position eliminations, re-leveling of certain positions

* Estee lauder -once relevant accounting criteria have been met, company expects to record restructuring and other charges of approximately $72 million