June 19 Esterline Technologies Corp

* Esterline awarded cockpit avionics contract by Pilatus for French Air Force PC-21 aircraft

* Esterline Technologies Corp - Its avionics systems business unit has been awarded a contract by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

* Esterline Technologies Corp - Contract to supply its cockpit avionics for PC-21 turboprop trainer aircraft for French Air Force

* Esterline Technologies Corp - Esterline has also received a contract for provision of additional shipsets for Royal Jordanian Air Force PC-21 fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: