BRIEF-Esterline reports Q2 adjusted earnings $1.20/shr from continuing operations

May 4 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp

* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $509.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $491.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.90 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $4.30 to $4.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion

* Esterline Technologies Corp - company reiterates full-year guidance for sales, earnings and free cash flow

* Esterline Technologies Corp - new orders in second fiscal quarter of 2017 were $466.4 million, compared with $561.9 million in comparable prior-year period

* Esterline Technologies Corp - sees FY GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.70 per diluted share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.79, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S