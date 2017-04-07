FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Estia Health updates in relation to Sentinel
April 7, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Estia Health updates in relation to Sentinel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Estia Health Ltd :

* Estia health ltd - update in relation to sentinel portfolio management

* Received from sentinel a copy of a further investor update dated 7 april 2017

* Estia health ltd - "reiterates that there has been no other contact with sentinel or any of other parties mentioned in investor update"

* Board of estia advises shareholders to take no action as a result of this information at this time.

* Estia health ltd - no proposal, formal or informal, and no communications have been received from any of the parties concerning proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

