April 28 (Reuters) - Estoril Sol SGPS SA:

* FY net profit 6.6 million euros ($7.2 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 30.7 million euros versus 29.5 million euros year ago

* FY gaming revenue 189.0 million euros versus 182.2 million euros year ago

* To propose dividends totalling 4.0 million euros, corresponding to 0.335 euro per share

* Sees moderate growth in revenues for FY 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2oTid3H

