FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Esure Q1 premiums up 24 pct, on track for top end of 2017 guidance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Esure Q1 premiums up 24 pct, on track for top end of 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc

* Q1 gross written premiums up 24.1 percent vs 2016

* In motor, along with market, we have started to increase pricing in response to change in ogden discount rate and continued our growth momentum

* In home, market remains challenging and we continue to temper our growth as we do not believe current market conditions provide opportunities for profitable growth

* We are firmly on track to deliver results at more positive end of 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.