April 20 (Reuters) - Etam Developpement SCA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 100.7 million ($108.40 million) versus EUR 95.4 million year ago

* FY revenue EUR 1.29 billion versus EUR 1.30 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)