FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 31 minutes
BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 31 minutes

BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Reg-Ethan Allen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year ended june 30, 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 sales $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - total written orders for retail division for q4 of fiscal 2017 were up 1.9 pct compared to same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.