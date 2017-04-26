FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08
April 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc-

* REG-Ethan Allen reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 sales rose 5.3 percent to $180.5 million

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc qtrly gross margin of 52.5% compared to 55.5%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $184.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - qtrly comparable store sales lower by 8.2% from an increase of 18.6% in previous year period

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - uncertain political environment and customer expectations of higher discounting contributed to lowering sales in quarter

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - excluding a special charge in current quarter, qtrly adjusted gross margin was 56.0% compared to 55.5%

* Ethan Allen Interiors - total written orders for retail division of $152.7 million for q3 of fiscal 2017 were down 7.7% compared to same prior year period

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - during quarter, increased advertising by 21% and plan to increase by about same amount in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

