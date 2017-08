May 10 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* ETHIOPIA'S INSA AGENCY SELECTS EUTELSAT FOR NEW ETHIOSAT TV PLATFORM

* INSA INKED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS FOR CAPACITY AT ITS 7/8° WEST NEIGHBOURHOOD, THE POLE POSITION FOR SATELLITE TV IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA