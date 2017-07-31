BRIEF-ETP to sell stake in Rover pipeline project entity for about $1.57 bln

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP:
* Energy Transfer announces sale of 32.44% stake in entity of Rover Pipeline Project to Blackstone Energy Partners for approximately $1.57 billion
* Energy Transfer Partners LP - ETP plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and help fund its current growth projects
* Energy Transfer Partners LP - upon closing, Holdco will be owned 50.1% by Energy Transfer and 49.9% by Blackstone
* Energy Transfer- rover Pipeline to be an approximate 700 mile pipeline designed to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day
* Energy Transfer - blackstone Investment to reimburse co for pro rata share of construction costs incurred by co through closing date of Rover Pipeline
* Energy Transfer - blackstone Investment to reimburse co with specified amounts of future construction costs and certain additional payments to ETP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: