6 months ago
BRIEF-E*Trade announces base rate and active trader commission reductions
#Funds News
March 2, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-E*Trade announces base rate and active trader commission reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade announces base rate and active trader commission reductions

* E*Trade Financial Corp - e*trade to lower trade commission rate to $6.95 from $9.99 for all customers

* E*Trade Financial Corp - introducing an active trading program and pricing tier for its most engaged customers who execute 30+ trades per quarter

* E*Trade Financial Corp - new commissions are scheduled to become effective March 13, 2017

* E*Trade Financial - new customer tier commissions for trades will be $4.95, options charges will be $0.50 per options contract, down from $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

