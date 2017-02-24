BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 24 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade Financial Corp says expansion of its commission-free ETF and NTF mutual fund lineup
* Says E*Trade now offers a total of 133 commission-free ETFs and more than 4,400 NTF mutual funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.