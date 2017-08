BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.48

April 20 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly daily average revenue trades (DARTS) of 207,000; 29 percent in derivatives

* Q1 provision (benefit) for loan losses of $14 million versus $34 million

* Q1 net revenue $553 million versus $472 million

* Q1 ended Tier 1 leverage ratio for E*TRADE Financial 7.2 percent & E*TRADE Bank 8.1 percent, versus 7.8 percent & 8.6 percent respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: