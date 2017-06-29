BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
June 29 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade Financial Corp - On June 23, entered into a new three-year, $300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
* E*Trade Financial Corp - New three-year credit facility replaced its senior secured revolving credit facility entered into on November 10, 2014
* E*Trade Financial Corp - On June 23, E*Trade Securities LLC entered into 364-day, $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* E*Trade Financial- E*Trade Securities' $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility replaces 364-day senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered into on June 24, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2sUxw0r] Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct