June 29 E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade Financial Corp - On June 23, entered into a new three-year, $300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* E*Trade Financial Corp - New three-year credit facility replaced its senior secured revolving credit facility entered into on November 10, 2014

* E*Trade Financial Corp - On June 23, E*Trade Securities LLC entered into 364-day, $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* E*Trade Financial- E*Trade Securities' $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility replaces 364-day senior unsecured revolving credit facility entered into on June 24, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2sUxw0r] Further company coverage: