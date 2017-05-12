FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-E*TRADE says daily average revenue trades for April were down 3 pct from March
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-E*TRADE says daily average revenue trades for April were down 3 pct from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for april 2017

* e*trade financial corp - daily average revenue trades (darts) for april were 196,022, a three percent decrease from march

* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were negative $0.2 billion in month

* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were negative $0.2 billion in april

* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending april at $7.5 billion

* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending month at $7.5 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.