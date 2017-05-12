BRIEF-E*TRADE says daily average revenue trades for April were down 3 pct from March

May 12 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for april 2017

* e*trade financial corp - daily average revenue trades (darts) for april were 196,022, a three percent decrease from march

* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were negative $0.2 billion in month

* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending month at $7.5 billion.