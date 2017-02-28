FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Etsy sees 2017 revenue growth in the range of 20-22 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 28, 2017 / 11:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Etsy sees 2017 revenue growth in the range of 20-22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc:

* Net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $21.4 million, compared with a $4.2 million net loss in Q4 of 2015

* Issuing 2017 financial guidance and raising 2016-2018 outlook for revenue and GMS

* Sees 2017 revenue growth in the range of 20-22 percent

* Etsy Inc Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $110.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Now expect to achieve a 2016-2018 GMS CAGR in 16-17% range and a 2016-2018 revenue CAGR in 23-25% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.