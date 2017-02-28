BRIEF-Etsy sees 2017 revenue growth in the range of 20-22 pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc:

* Net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $21.4 million, compared with a $4.2 million net loss in Q4 of 2015

* Issuing 2017 financial guidance and raising 2016-2018 outlook for revenue and GMS

* Sees 2017 revenue growth in the range of 20-22 percent

* Etsy Inc Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $110.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Now expect to achieve a 2016-2018 GMS CAGR in 16-17% range and a 2016-2018 revenue CAGR in 23-25% range