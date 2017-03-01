BRIEF-EU approves DONG's acquisition of Taiwan offshore wind farm

March 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission in Daily newsletter

* Says clears acquisition of Formosa 1 wind farm project offshore Taiwan by DONG Energy, Macquarie and Swancor

* Says the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns as the geographical area where the wind farm will operate is in Taiwan

* In January, Dong agreed to buy 35 percent of Taiwanese offshore windfarm project Formosa from local developer Swancor Renewable for an undisclosed amount Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)