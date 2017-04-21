FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017
April 21, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency -

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

* Recommends approval of Sanofi SA and Regeneron's Kevzara (Sarilumab) for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

* Recommends approval of Biogen Spinraza drug for spinal muscular atrophy drug

* Recommends approval of Pfizer's Besponsa for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

* Recommends approval of Biomarin Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis drug

* Recommends approval of GMP-Orphan SA's Cuprior for treatment of Wilson's disease

* Recommends approval of Almirall's Skilarence for treatment of psoriasis

* Recommends approval of Mylan S.A.S' Febuxostat Mylan for prevention and treatment of hyperuricaemia Source text - bit.ly/2oulvdj (Bengaluru Newsroom)

